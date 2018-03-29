Berkeley offers its popular data science course online for free (UCB News)
Cal may cut some sports because of budget woes, gender-equity rules (SF Chronicle)
Chancellor lays out her priorities for Cal sports (UCB News)
Campanile bell to toll April 4th in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. (UCB News)
Fieldwork Brewery co-owner faces felony charges for road rage incident (SF Chronicle)
Whimsical home listed for $985K (SF Curbed)
Cal accidentally sends admissions decisions early to a small group (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 03.29.18
Berkeley offers its popular data science course online for free (UCB News)