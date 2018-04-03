Women-owned Kikoko brews cannabis-infused tea in Emeryville (Nosh)
Berkeley: New cafe offers popular Brazilian cheese breads on Solano (East Bay Times)
Redfield Cider Bar & Bottle Shop to bring orchard-based ciders to Oakland (East Bay Express)
Roam’s burgers and shakes bound for Oakland and more coming attractions (Eater)
I’m a female chef. Here’s how my restaurant dealt with harassment from customers. (Washington Post)
Should the media reward restaurants that have been linked to sexual harassment scandals? (SF Chronicle)
Protest to bring back late night Cal Dining: ‘We’ll march the streets with pitchforks’ (Daily Cal)
Culinary Curators: Hudson Daniel Group (Diablo)
The Nosh Wire: 04.03.18
