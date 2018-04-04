Armed home-invasion robbery of UC Berkeley students leads to 3 arrests

Police arrested three men with a loaded gun Tuesday afternoon after a home-invasion robbery in the Southside Berkeley neighborhood, authorities report.

Two UC Berkeley students were walking into an apartment building in the 2600 block of Regent Street just after 12:30 p.m. when two men came up to them, BPD said in a Nixle alert Wednesday. One of the men pulled out a gun and demanded property from the students. Police did not say what type of property they took.

The men with the gun then ran south on Regent, along with other men nearby with whom the duo had been “loitering” before the robbery, authorities said. Police “flooded the area and within minutes stopped three men who matched the descriptions provided by the victims,” according to BPD.

During a subsequent search, police said one of the men was found with a loaded, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. He also had stolen property belonging to one of the victims, BPD said. Authorities did not say what the property was.

Police identified the men who were arrested as Enkhbilig Tengis, 20, of Berkeley, Purev Narmandakh, 21, of San Francisco and Purevochir Munkhtur, 19, of Martinez.

BPD arrested the men on suspicion of home-invasion robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and firearms-related charges.

It’s been classified by BPD as a home-invasion case because it took place after the students entered the apartment building, said Sgt. Andrew Frankel, Berkeley Police Department spokesman.

Narmandakh and Tengis are being held on $490,000 bail. Munkhtur, the only one not arrested in connection with the use of the gun, is being held on $290,000 bail.

They are scheduled for arraignment Thursday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.