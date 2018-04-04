Campus labor union workers march in Berkeley; some traffic impacted

A labor union march in Berkeley caused some traffic delays in town Wednesday afternoon, authorities report.

The Berkeley Police Department said the peaceful march, of about 100 people, briefly occupied the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way in the Southside neighborhood around 1:30 p.m.

UCPD identified the marchers as members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. The demonstration, composed largely of campus workers in the Local 3299, began around noon. According to the Local 3299 website, the group is the University of California’s largest employee union.

A little traffic disruption in the name of bringing attention to important issues? We're okay with that.@AFSCMELocal3299 pic.twitter.com/T6VpsI0U1T — Games of Berkeley (@GamesofBerkeley) April 4, 2018

BPD said traffic was temporarily impacted by the event: BPD shut down westbound Bancroft Way at Bowditch Street and northbound Telegraph Avenue at Durant Avenue for several minutes to facilitate the demonstration, but then the crowd moved on.

AC Transit lines 6, 36, 51B, 52, 79, F were “on detour and not stopping near Bancroft, Durant, and College” during the demonstration, the transit agency reported on Twitter shortly after noon.