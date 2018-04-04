Berkeley police: Man stabbed in torso

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in North Berkeley on Tuesday night, according to confirmed and unconfirmed reports from authorities.

Berkeley Police Lt. Angela Hawk said officers responded to the stabbing, in the 1700 block of McGee Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed in the torso, Hawk said.

According to unconfirmed scanner reports, paramedics took the man to Highland Hospital in Oakland, the regional trauma center, using lights and sirens along the way.

Hawk said the suspect wore a black-hooded sweatshirt and had not been arrested as of about 9:40 p.m.

According to scanner reports, the assailant jumped into the driver’s seat of a sedan and drove west on Francisco Street. The stabbing reportedly took place on McGee between Francisco and Delaware streets, about midway between Ohlone Park and Virginia-McGee Totland.

Berkeleyside will update this story if additional information becomes available.