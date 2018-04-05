Weird Science Labs is creating a cheaper cannabis product (Express)
City Council considers passing mandatory paid family leave (Daily Cal)
Student film raises awareness, solutions to student homelessness (UCB News)
UC labor unions protest wage inequality on the anniversary of MLK’s death (Daily Cal)
Soaring through Peru, a student turns research into augmented reality app (UCB News)
The Italian Homemade Company excels with its pasta and sandwiches (Express)
UC Berkeley Journalism School names Richard Koci Hernandez Bloomberg Chair (J School)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.05.18
Weird Science Labs is creating a cheaper cannabis product (Express)