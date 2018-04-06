UC Berkeley worker attacked, robbed at People’s Park

A UC Berkeley employee working at People’s Park was robbed, kicked and punched Friday morning, authorities report.

The University of California Police Department said, in a prepared statement, that officers arrested the person responsible, but released minimal information about that individual.

According to the UCPD statement, released Friday afternoon, the robbery happened at 9:30 a.m. Friday inside the park. People’s Park is located between Haste Street and Dwight Way, to the north and south, and bordered to the east by Bowditch Street. Specific information about the location of the robbery was not provided.

The staff member was “working inside” the park when someone approached, pulled his cellphone from his hands, then kicked and punched him.

The staffer was treated for minor injuries at UC Berkeley’s Tang Center health facility.

UCPD officers arrested the suspect, whose name, age, gender and city of residence were not released as part of the Nixle alert.

UCPD said the assailant was not affiliated with the university, but released no further information.

Public online booking logs did not include any information about the arrest as of late Friday afternoon.

Berkeleyside has requested more detail from UCPD and will update this post if it is provided.