Cal selects Jim Knowlton from US Airforce Academy as new athletic coach (Cal Bears)
Lawmakers take aim at tight state lid on police personnel files (LA Times)
5 questions for UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor for research (California)
Former Japanese-American laundromat gets landmark status (Daily Cal)
In memoriam: David Matza, professor of sociology (Sociology)
Opponents of development on shellmound flood landmarks commission (Daily Cal)
East Bay guide to the San Francisco Film Festival (Express)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.09.18
