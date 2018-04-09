Popular Gourmet Ghetto restaurant, Poulet, gets new owners, but will stick to tradition (Nosh)
Funky Elephant gives us several reasons to cross the bay for Thai food (SF Weekly)
Where to find the most eclectic tiramisu in the Bay Area (East Bay Times)
Dosa by Dosa in Oakland (510 Foodie)
The Halal Guys opens in Berkeley (Oakland Magazine)
Ghost Town Brewing opens West Oakland taproom (Hoodline)
Beer Baron expands To Rockridge, also features whiskeys And brunch (Hoodline)
Cranberry caper cookies (Butter Sugar Flowers)
The Nosh Wire: 04.09.18
Popular Gourmet Ghetto restaurant, Poulet, gets new owners, but will stick to tradition (Nosh)