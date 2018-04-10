Virginia Bakery, a Berkeley institution, will close on April 28 (Nosh)
Berkeley’s solidariTEA is organic, sustainably farmed iced tea, with a dose of social justice (Nosh)
First Bite: Memorable Café Umami (Diablo)
James Syhabout adds four-course prix fixe menu to Oakland’s CDP (SF Chronicle)
Fruitvale’s Canticle Farm raises food, spirits (Hoodline)
Four new restaurants to try right now (San Francisco Magazine)
Oakland’s Arab bakery is a Food & Wine restaurant of the year (Eater)
The Nosh Wire: 04.10.18
