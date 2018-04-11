Bites: Oyster Bliss returns to Kermit Lynch, Comal Next Door update, Smokey J’s is now catering-only (Nosh)
Oakland Eats: Dosirak Shop opens in Adams Point, Portofino Café shutters, more (Hoodline)
Diablo Dish: Reem’s dubbed a restaurant of the year by Food & Wine (Diablo)
Nomad Tibetan introduces diners to the wonders of Tibetan cuisine (East Bay Express)
The Gastropig introduces dinner service with Asian-inspired flavors (East Bay Express)
Locol’s next location will be in Richmond according to Roy Choi (Eater)
Jacques Pépin will sign books in Oakland (Oakland Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 04.11.18
