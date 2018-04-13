Twig Shellman, long-time Telegraph Avenue craftsman, killed in car accident

The Telegraph Avenue vendor and street community are mourning long-time craftsman, Twig Shellman, who was killed Monday in a car accident near King City.

Shellman, 67, a longtime Grateful Dead fan, was driving back from a music festival in Ventura County on Highway 101 around 4:25 p.m. when he made an unsafe turning movement and lost control of his 1998 Toyota Tacoma truck, according to the California Highway Patrol. The truck flipped over. Shellman was rushed to Mee Memorial Hospital but later died of his injuries.

The news of his death has hit Telegraph Avenue’s many vendors hard, said Russell Andavall, who has sold his pottery in Berkeley since 1970.

“This guy was a very popular man,” said Andavall.

Shellman, who Andavall thought was originally from New Jersey, found his way to Berkeley in the 1980s because of the Grateful Dead.

“He and a group of vendors appeared following the Grateful Dead from town to town,” said Andavall. “They sold tye-dye shirts, beads, necklaces, crystals. and other items any Deadhead would buy…. When the Grateful Dead played in Berkeley, many of these touring folks joined the ranks of street vendors by buying a license and finding a place to live in the Bay Area. Twig was just one such vendors.”

In addition to Tie-dye, Shellman made hair wraps, game sticks, and metal objects. He often wore a chain mail armor vest made by Damen, a fellow vendor, according to Ted Friedman, a Berkeleyside contributing photographer who spends time on Telegraph Avenue. Friedman said Shellman set up his wares, most of the time, at Telegraph and Durant, outside Bear Basics.

“His small metal figures were much sought after,” said Friedman.

Shellman also liked the pigeons that hung around Telegraph, he said.

Andavall said Shellman was a calming presence on the street, which has a number of people who can act erratically.

“We have a lot of tense situations,” said Andavall. “We have people who are bat-shit crazy. Twig, in dealing with them was very mellow. He would calm things down, also among vendors.”

Neither Andavall nor Friedman was exactly sure of Shellman’s living situation. Andavall said he had a house in Berkeley. Friedman said Shellman had two vans, one to live in and one to keep his craft supplies in,

Shellman and a number of friends went to Ventura County to attend the Skull & Roses 2 Festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The festival explores “unique interpretations” of Grateful Dead music, according to its website. More than 20 bands played.

Plans are underway for a colorful Telegraph Ave. street pole honoring Shellman, according to Friedman. Friends are also planning to gather Wednesday night at Ashkenaz, where the band Stu Allen and Mars Hotel will play as part of the club’s regular Grateful Dead night. Andavall said Shellman’s friends will sit together at a table and offer tributes.

Andavall said Shellman is survived by at least one brother.