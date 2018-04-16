Attorney Andy Katz wants voters to know about more than his EBMUD work

This story is part of a series of profiles of candidates running for the 15th Assembly District. See all the KQED profiles and news about this race.

No legislative primary in California is as crowded as the June election for an open State Assembly seat in the East Bay. The final list of candidates in the 15th District, certified by the Secretary of State on Thursday, runs 12 names long.

Among them are candidates with experience as council members, vice mayors, and time on local school boards. Only one, Andy Katz, has represented nearly all the cities in the district, in his role on the East Bay Municipal Utilities District board of directors.

“I’ve represented Ward 4 for 12 years, ensuring that we have a clean and safe, reliable water supply,” Katz said. “And that we protect our environment where we get our water from.”