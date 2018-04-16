Nosh on the Town: Henry’s in Berkeley (Nosh)
Sorry, America, you’re doing Canadian food wrong (San Francisco Magazine)
‘The Berkeley Bowl Cookbook’ highlights the unusual produce found in familiar aisles (East Bay Express)
Slojoy Coffee Roasters aims to make Downtown a happier place (Hoodline)
Oakland Eats: Happy Burrito and Happy Donuts debut, Sushi Valley rebrands, more (Hoodline)
Peruse the menu of tacos and tortas at Comal’s new sidekick, Comal Next Door (Eater)
The 38 essential East Bay restaurants, spring 2018 (Eater)
The Nosh Wire: 04.16.18
