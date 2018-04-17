College Republican aims to bring intellectual diversity’ to Deep Blue East Bay Assembly race

This story is part of a wekly series of profiles of candidates running for the 15th Assembly District. You can see all the profiles and news about this race here.

It may seem like the ultimate waving of a white flag for Republicans in the liberal East Bay — the only GOP candidate running for State Assembly is a college sophomore.

Running a competitive race would be an uphill climb for any Republican, as only six percent of registered voters in the 15th district identify with the party.

So Pranav Jandhyala’s experience as a Republican on the liberal campus of UC Berkeley may be the perfect precursor for what he faces in this race.