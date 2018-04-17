W. Kamau Bell: I know what it’s like to get kicked out for being black (CNN)
UC Berkeley moves to bring additional student housing to campus (East Bay Times)
Suspect arrested in connection with a caustic chemical attack (East Bay Times)
In ‘Gone City’ geographer questions Silicon Valley boom times (UCB News)
Cal Performances’ new season (East Bay News)
Kono Pizza aims to transform Berkeley’s pizza landscape (Dail Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.17.18
