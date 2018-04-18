Bill pushing housing near transit loses crucial vote (SF Chronicle)
Former Berkeley High student appears to have committed suicide (Sacto Bee)
East Bay Community Energy to replace PG&E as electricity provider (Daily Cal)
City Council to consider regulating single-use disposable food utensils and plates (Waste 360)
Berkeley Patients Group emphasizes corporate responsibility (Cannabis Dispensary)
A Look Back: BAHA’s annual house tour is coming up (East Bay Times)
The Hayward fault is a ‘tectonic time bomb,’ more dangerous than San Andreas (LA Times)
Video: Todd Kerr, editor of Berkeley Times, on why it’s not online (CIL Live)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.18.18
Bill pushing housing near transit loses crucial vote (SF Chronicle)