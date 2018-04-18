News Wire

The Berkeley Wire: 04.18.18

By Berkeleyside staff
Parker Street by William Smock

Bill pushing housing near transit loses crucial vote (SF Chronicle)
Former Berkeley High student appears to have committed suicide (Sacto Bee)
East Bay Community Energy to replace PG&E as electricity provider (Daily Cal)
City Council to consider regulating single-use disposable food utensils and plates (Waste 360)
Berkeley Patients Group emphasizes corporate responsibility (Cannabis Dispensary)
A Look Back: BAHA’s annual house tour is coming up (East Bay Times)
The Hayward fault is a ‘tectonic time bomb,’ more dangerous than San Andreas (LA Times)
Video: Todd Kerr, editor of Berkeley Times, on why it’s not online (CIL Live)