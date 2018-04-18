Bites: Pompette in Berkeley is closed, Dyafa celebrates grand opening in Jack London Square, Kono pizza cones coming to Berkeley (Nosh)
Next generation Thai food at Funky Elephant (East Bay Express)
Embattled Charlie Hallowell restaurant sold to a former employee and her husband (Eater)
17 Oakland patios perfect for dining and drinking (Eater)
Starbucks closing 8,000 stores for an afternoon, for racial-bias education (KQED)
Diablo Dish: Comal Next Door is open (Diablo)
Golden Road moves forward with controversial Oakland beer garden (SFGate)
Armed suspect robs ‘Rawr Coffee Bar’ (Hoodline)
The Nosh Wire: 04.18.18
