The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of April 20-22

BOSTON POPS If you’re of a certain age and musical bent, you grew up listening to concerts by the Boston Pops, conducted by Arthur Fiedler. The Boston Pops comes to the Greek Theatre on Saturday, performing music by John Williams from his scores for Star Wars, Jaws, the Harry Potter films, ET, the Indiana Jones series, and more. Fiedler is long gone, but the orchestra is now led by Keith Lockhart. (By the way, if the Pops isn’t your speed, Cal Performance has a semi-staged performance of Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo – the creation moment of baroque opera – by Apollo’s Fire on Friday.) Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m., Hearst Greek Theatre, Gayley Rd.

WILD AND SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL On Berkeley Earth Day, the David Brower Center is hosting the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Tour with three sessions drawn from films shown at the annual festival. Eight short films, grouped under the heading Wild Child, will be shown 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (21 and under free for these eight films). In the afternoon, another eight films (1-3 p.m.) under the heading California and the West, are shown, followed by six films (3:30-5:30 p.m.) under the heading Resistance and ReCreation. The annual festival is produced by the South Yuba River Citizens League to showcase frontline activism and stunning cinematography. Sunday, April 22, David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way.

SAVE THE REDWOODS An exhibition jointly organized by UC Berkeley’s Bancroft Library and the Save the Redwoods League presents an array of photographs, documents and other artifacts from the league’s archive, which has been housed at the Bancroft since the 1940s. Sustaining Grandeur: The First 100 Years of Save the Redwoods League explores the league’s first century of protecting from extinction California’s ancient coast redwood and giant sequoia forests. The exhibition also looks forward to the league’s continued efforts to steward these unique landscapes. Sustaining Grandeur will be on show until August 31, and is free and open to the public. The only weekend opening of the exhibition will be this Saturday for Cal Day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the rest of the exhibition, the gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bancroft Gallery, Bancroft Library.

REZIST Here’s something for what ails ya: singer/songwriter Roy Zimmerman is touring nationally with his show ReZist, bringing “laughter and encouragement to progressive-minded people who need a lot of both.” He’ll be performing on Saturday at the Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists. “Sometimes I think satire is the most hopeful and heartfelt form of expression,” says Zimmerman, “because in calling out the world’s absurdities and laughing in their face, I’m affirming the real possibility for change.” And how’s this for an endorsement: “Lyrical brilliance. Just excellent,” according to “Weird” Al Yankovic. Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall, 1924 Cedar St.

THE STAEHELY BROTHERS Brace yourself for a full-on ’60s blast (do Berkeleyans need bracing for that?). The Staehely Brothers and their Friends are playing the Art House Gallery on Saturday. Al and John Staehely played in Spirit, which had a run of underground radio success in the late ’60s and early ’70s. The brothers will be playing with Marcus David, Doug Harman and Al Garth. Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m., Art House Gallery & Cultural Center, 2905 Shattuck Ave.

Don't miss these other events covered on Berkeleyside:

