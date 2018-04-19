Oakland’s Original Pattern Brewing makes traditional beers with a new twist (Nosh)
Charlie Hallowell, chef accused of sexual harassment, sells Oakland restaurant (SFGate)
Berkeley classic Henry’s scores a touchdown with new team’s menu and design changes (KQED)
West Oakland’s long-awaited community market to open this fall (Eater)
Chef Edward Lee appearing in Alameda, Danville (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 04.19.18
