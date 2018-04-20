After closure, Elmwood Café owner says worker co-op, nonprofit could take over

The sudden closure of Berkeley’s Elmwood Café on Friday left many community members with questions, but the owner tells Berkeleyside he hopes the shop, under different management, could still have a future in the city.

The closure came as allegations of racism tied to an incident at the café in 2015 made headlines again this week. Comedian W. Kamau Bell posted a blog Monday on CNN about the 2015 incident — where he said he experienced racism because he was black — in the midst of the national conversation about the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia Starbucks.

Berkeleyside broke the news early Friday morning about the café’s closure. But, due to the hour, Berkeleyside was unable to reach Elmwood owner Michael Pearce for his comments about what had taken place. Pearce sent Berkeleyside a prepared statement Friday evening. He said there will be no interviews, however, “As the cafe is closed.”

Pearce wrote that the business had made efforts to rectify the 2015 incident involving Bell, but “ultimately failed. And for that, we are deeply sorry.”

He said those efforts had “included hosting a community forum, development of an implicit bias employee training curriculum, and the hiring of an outside expert to train our employees.”

Pearce said he is now working with city of Berkeley staff “to find a suitable entity to donate the cafe to or to work out a way to give the cafe to the employees and turn it into a worker owned cooperative.”

Employees continue to be paid, he wrote, and the city “has expressed its commitment to the goal that no one will lose their job.”

Pearce said the decision to close the 8-year-old business came “After thoughtful consideration.”

He said the café’s mission “has always been about supporting our community and celebrating its diversity.” To that end, he wrote, the business has worked with 40 community partners on many charitable projects.

See more details about the various community partnerships.

Those have included paying for weekly job-training classes for young adults at Waterside Workshops in West Berkeley, funding kitchen safety and sanitation certification for 15 trainees through The Bread Project, and donating 20,000 pounds of fresh produce to West Oakland through City Slicker Farms.

Three current programs are listed on the Elmwood’s website: the Hidden Genius Project to train and mentor black male youth in Oakland, the East Bay Children’s Book Project, and the Maryland-based foster care organization Comfort Cases. Pearce wrote that, despite the Elmwood’s closure, “current commitments we have made to community projects will be honored.”

As of Friday evening, the café’s website had been updated with a banner announcing the closure.