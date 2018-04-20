Felarca case draws crowd to Sacramento, but hearing on Berkeley teacher’s dismissal motion postponed

Nearly 30 supporters of Berkeley teacher Yvette Felarca packed into a Sacramento courthouse Friday morning, but they will have to wait until a new court date in May to find out whether Judge Michael Savage will dismiss charges stemming from a violent 2016 white supremacist rally and counter protest.

Felarca, a teacher at King Middle School and vocal figure in the radical group By Any Means Necessary, is one of three counter-demonstrators who, along with one suspected neo-Nazi, are facing felony assault charges in the aftermath of the bloody June 2016 rally. Attorneys for Felarca’s co-defendants, Porfirio Paz and Michael Williams, are joining with her lawyer, Ronald Cruz, in the motion to dismiss the charges.

In his motion, Cruz alleges the California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County District Attorney are colluding in a “political witch-hunt” against Felarca and other anti-fascists, and says a video showing Felarca punching a man at the Sacramento rally is “unauthenticated.”

In January, a Sacramento Superior Court judge cut a hearing short because he said attorneys hadn’t provided sufficient information, the Sacramento Bee reported, and postponed a schedule February hearing until April. Friday morning, a newly assigned judge pushed it again to May 4.

Felarca is facing the felony charge of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and the misdemeanor charge of inciting a riot. Paz and Williams are both facing felony charges for assault with deadly weapons. Williams has a prior attempted-murder conviction from 1986, which, if he was convicted, would affect his potential sentence in the Sacramento case.

William Planer is the fourth person facing a felony charge connected to the Sacramento rally, for assault with a deadly weapon.

Members of the Traditionalist Workers Party and Golden State Skinheads, white supremacist groups, held the permitted rally on the steps of the state Capitol. Many anti-fascist demonstrators showed up to stop them.

Felarca was captured on video repeatedly punching a man, and yelling at him to “get the fuck off our streets.” The man had been carrying a flag with the neo-Nazi Celtic Cross symbol on it and called on “antifa” to come over to him. The video shows counter-protesters coming to attack him, and Felarca approaching him at another point in the rally. Two other counter-demonstrators are also shown in the video kicking him on the ground, before police step in.

In interviews later that day, Felarca is seen wearing a bloody head bandage. In all, at least 14 people sustained injuries, including several who were stabbed, according to the California Highway Patrol, which spent several months investigating and compiling a lengthy report on the rally. While the agency determined that around 100 people are suspected of committing various criminal acts at the event, the Sacramento DA has said most either don’t meet the office’s standards for filing charges or are still unidentifiable.

In his motion to dismiss the case, Cruz argued that the DA and CHP has intentionally let violent fascists run free. Cruz criticized the prosecution for, he said, including materials regarding Felarca’s activism from the 1990s, her union organizing and a lawsuit she brought against Berkeley Unified, “documents that all point to the political targeting of Felarca,” in court filings.

The attorney said law enforcement stood back the day of the rally, failing to protect the victims of the white supremacists’ violence — a criticism made by the other side as well, for the police’s failure to protect their members.

“Anti-fascist protesters were stabbed, bludgeoned, and had their bones broken by the fascists,” Cruz wrote, and said Felarca herself was taken to the hospital, where she received 24 stitches on her head and arm.