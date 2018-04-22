Police: Felon arrested with gun, cocaine during southwest Berkeley traffic stop

Police recovered cocaine, a handgun and a digital scale — and arrested a man whose criminal past prohibits him from owning firearms — during a traffic stop in southwest Berkeley on Friday night, authorities report.

Arrested was 40-year-old Marvin Boyd, said Lt. Joe Okies, a Berkeley police spokesman.

Okies said an officer on patrol at 9 p.m. Friday noticed a vehicle without license plates in the 1200 block of Haskell Street, not far from San Pablo Avenue.

When the officer stopped the driver, he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Okies said the officer’s “investigation and subsequent search revealed both rock and powder cocaine, a derringer, ammunition, and a digital scale.”

Boyd of Rodeo was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of cocaine, and other violations. According to jail records online, Boyd is being held at Berkeley Jail on a bond of $150,000.

He is scheduled for arraignment Monday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.