Man arrested in Berkeley after sexual battery, false imprisonment with violence

Police arrested a 45-year-old man in People’s Park early Monday morning after he was linked to separate incidents involving two women on Durant Avenue near the UC Berkeley campus, authorities report.

The man has been identified by police as Jesus Dickey of Berkeley. He was arrested in connection with a 2 a.m. sexual battery report outside student housing in the 2600 block of Durant Avenue, and an incident about an hour later nearby in the 2500 block of Durant. Jail records list the second crime as false imprisonment with violence and burglary.

According to unconfirmed scanner information reviewed by Berkeleyside, in the first incident, a man followed the victim from a food court to campus housing, then grabbed her in the 2600 block of Durant at the Unit 1 student housing complex. The University of California Police Department ultimately took that call, though officers from both agencies initially responded.

In the next incident, at about 3:10 a.m., a man tried to choke a woman as she pushed open the door to a residential building, police said. The Berkeley Police Department responded to that call. BPD Lt. Kevin Schofield said Dickey told the woman not to yell as he tried to choke her. He used force to prevent her from breaking free, Schofield said, and pulled her down the hall into a stairwell. The man then stood over the woman, and tried to put his hand over her mouth to keep her from screaming. She was able to call 911 and Dickey fled, Schofield said.

While BPD officers were arriving to the 2500 block of Durant, it was announced over the radio that UCPD had found Dickey in People’s Park.

Authorities ultimately took him to Berkeley Jail, where he remains in custody.

Dickey is being held on $200,000 bail in connection with the arrests, according to jail records online. He is also facing a probation violation, police said.

Dickey, who is unemployed according to jail logs, is set for arraignment Wednesday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

Police have released limited detail about the incidents but say more information may be available soon.

[This story was updated after publication with more detail from BPD about the second incident, as well as Dickey’s city of residence.]