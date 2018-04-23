Farmstead, a new online grocery delivery service, wants to combat inefficiency and food waste (Nosh)
‘Hippie Food’ author Jonathan Kauffman knows why you eat so much tofu (Daily Cal)
‘We are the world’s farmers’: Black female farmers in the East Bay farm for sustainability, liberation (Daily Cal)
A discussion About majestic mole (Diablo)
New nightclub Hello Stranger will soon get to know Uptown Oakland (Eater)
Benchmark chef loves asparagus (Oakland Magazine)
Juicy Brews Westfest brings IPAs, sour beer to Uptown Oakland (Focus Snap Eat)
Emeryville Cornology under fire after witness attest use of racial slur by employee (E’ville Eye)
The Nosh Wire: 04.23.18
