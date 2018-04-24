Mayor Arreguín: We passed the “strongest” police surveillance law (Fast Company)
SB 35 and the promise of ministerial CEQA review (The Planning Report)
UC Berkeley hosts first women in blockchain conference on campus (Daily Cal)
Berkeley legislation aims to curb the use of disposable food ware (Ecology Center)
Sliver Pizzeria will return to downtown Berkeley in its second location (Daily Cal)
California Jazz Conservatory offers a new stage for jazz (Express)
BHS alum Zachary Baggins, 20, is remembered for his humor (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.24.18
