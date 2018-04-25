Could this Berkeley website have found a new model for sustainable news? (Slate)
Berkeley fined for releasing raw sewage into the bay (Patch)
Harvey Peskin, professor, and Shoah scholar dies at 86 (J Weekly)
Chancellor Christ: ‘I like hard problems’ (UCB News)
Assembly bill could stall closure of Alta Bates (Daily Cal)
Berkeley introduces ‘disposable-free dining’ legislation (NBC Local)
Local music community rallies behind Lee Hildebrand (Express)
Body Time, once known as The Body Shop, closes (SF Chronicle)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.25.18
