Berkeley Police: Man, 70, robbed at bus stop, taken to hospital

A 70-year-old man sitting at a bus bench was robbed in South Berkeley during a brief struggle Thursday evening, authorities said.

The man was sitting at the bench at Russell Street and Shattuck Avenue at 6 p.m. when the robbery happened, said Lt. Angela Hawk of the Berkeley Police Department.

Hawk said there was “a brief struggle” over the man’s bag, and he was hurt during the robbery. He was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Details about the suspect were not immediately available, and the investigation is ongoing, Hawk said.

This story will be updated if additional information is provided.