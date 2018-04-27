Judge Thelton Henderson transformed the criminal justice system (Marshall Project)
Cal Senior Rigel Robinson to run for District 7 council seat (Daily Cal)
Does Sliver Pizzeria actually donate to anti-human trafficking non-profits? (Daily Cal)
Berkeley fined after releasing untreated sewage into the bay (Daily Cal)
For Dorothea Lange Fellowship winner, photography begins with trust (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.27.18
