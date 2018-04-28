UCPD releases photo of suspect in early-morning armed robbery attempt near Cal

Campus police at UC Berkeley are looking for a man in his 20s who tried to rob a student at gunpoint early Saturday morning, authorities report.

The University of California Police Department released a photograph taken from surveillance footage during the robbery attempt at 4:30 a.m.

UCPD described the suspect as a man in his 20s with a light complexion and short dark hair, possibly in cornrows. The man appeared to be 5 foot 8 and 175 pounds, and wore a black hoodie with red writing on the front, acid-washed jeans and black shoes. He held a black handgun in his left hand, police said in a statement Saturday.

The robbery attempt happened at College Avenue and Channing Way, within the Berkeley Police Department’s jurisdiction. UCPD said the student struggled with the armed man, but “fought and managed to break free from … and escape into one of the student resident halls at Unit 1.”

UCPD released a surveillance photograph — a still from a longer video — that shows the robbery suspect in the doorway of the residence hall standing over the victim, who had fallen to the ground. Authorities said Saturday evening that they hope the image is distinctive enough that it might lead to the identification of the suspect in the case.

UCPD said it released Saturday’s statement in collaboration with BPD.

UCPD included safety tips in Saturday’s alert: