Man shot just over the Berkeley border in Oakland early Sunday

A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, authorities report.

Berkeley police responded to a call at about 1:35 a.m. about a man down in the street at 63rd and Market streets, just in front of M & B Market, a liquor store at 6310 Market St. in Oakland, according to scanner traffic.

The victim was described as unresponsive and bleeding, with at least two gunshot wounds. One of the injuries may have been to his neck, authorities said.

When Berkeley police officers arrived, they confirmed that the incident had happened in Oakland. The Oakland Police Department was called to take over the investigation.

Berkeley officers remained on scene, however, to provide traffic control and cordon off the area with tape. Officers also reported the discovery of casings and bullets in the street near the market, according to scanner traffic.

First-responders said over the radio that CPR was performed on the man while he was being taken by ambulance to Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center.

His condition was unknown as of publication time.

The location of the shooting was just a block north of the Market Street bus stop where a Berkeley man was fatally shot earlier this year, in early February. Neighbors at the time were shocked to learn of the killing of 27-year-old Patrick Demarco Scott, who lived with his mother in an apartment nearby. Neighbors described Scott as a quiet man who kept to himself.