Ohlone Greenway partially closed for Albany homicide investigation

A man was fatally shot in broad daylight Sunday in Albany on the Ohlone Greenway, partially closing the popular pathway during the investigation, authorities report.

Albany police officers were called at 11:30 a.m. to the Ohlone Greenway, along the 600 block of Masonic Avenue, for a report of a man who had been injured, police said.

Officers found the man, who had a gunshot wound, on a bench along the path, said Lt. John Geissberger of the Albany Police Department. The bench is located in the block between Portland Avenue to the south and Garfield Avenue to the north.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital in Alameda County for treatment, but he later died. The man’s name and other information have not been released pending family notification, Geissberger said.

APD said the greenway will re-open for public use by Monday morning.

The city’s last homicide took place in 2015.

The Albany Police Department is looking for witnesses who may have been in the area of the Greenway shortly before 11:30 a.m. They asked anyone with information to call APD at 510-525-7300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-TIPS with information.