Carol Christ on her first year as Cal’s chancellor (Daily Cal)
UC defends CRISPR patent rights in Court of Appeal (UCB News)
This court battle will decide who makes a fortune from gene-editing tech (Bloomberg)
BUSD adds $870K in budget revisions (Daily Cal)
Student fights off an armed robber and narrowly makes it into dorms (ABC7)
Police body camera footage details what cops knew about Ghost Ship (Mercury News)
Chez Panisse alum Samin Nosrat wins a James Beard award for her cookbook (East Bay Times)
The Berkeley Wire: 04.30.18
