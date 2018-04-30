The East Bay restaurants that opened and closed in April (Nosh)
Chez Panisse alum Samin Nosrat wins James Beard cookbook award (East Bay Times)
SF Magazine scales back as local food criticism dwindles (Eater)
La Marcha owners to open new wine shop The Mile Limit (East Bay Express)
East Bay restaurants — and restaurants rocked by sex scandals — make Michael Bauer’s Top 100 list (East Bay Express)
A slice of the truth: Does Sliver Pizzeria actually donate to anti-human trafficking nonprofits? (Daily Cal)
Check, Please! Bay Area Season 13 premiere reviews: Speisekammer, Kate’s Kitchen, ADEGA (KQED)
Cheap Eats: Cinco Taco Bar (Diablo)
Downtown Oakland sports bar expanding to booming Temescal neighborhood (SFGate)
Emeryville Mayor speaks out over Cornology incident, plans meeting with witnesses (SFGate)
The Nosh Wire: 04.30.18
The East Bay restaurants that opened and closed in April (Nosh)