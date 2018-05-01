Berkeley woman and Oakland man arrested after fatal Albany shooting

The Albany Police Department has announced two arrests following the fatal shooting Sunday morning of 23-year-old Raphael Fuentes-Lee of Vallejo on the Ohlone Greenway.

APD arrested 21-year-old Kayla Gibson-Wytch of Berkeley on Monday morning with assistance from the Berkeley Police Department. Later in the day, Albany police arrested 31-year-old Oakland man Thomas Shimamura. Shimamura was arrested walking in Berkeley on San Pablo Avenue when an Albany officer saw him there, according to Tuesday’s statement. Gibson-Wytch also was arrested in Berkeley.

Both were arrested on suspicion of murder. Nothing has been released regarding the motive for the crime.

Police said Fuentes-Lee was found Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. on the Ohlone Greenway, between Portland Avenue to the south and Garfield Avenue to the north. Officers who responded to the scene found him on a bench along the popular walking and cycling path. Police said Tuesday he had a single gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics took Fuentes-Lee to an Alameda County hospital for care, but he did not survive.

APD said the department “received a tremendous amount of assistance from witnesses and community members in conducting this investigation, both at the scene and during subsequent follow-up.”

Police interviewed Gibson-Wytch and Shimamura, then booked them into jail. They remain in custody at Santa Rita Jail without bail and are set for arraignment Wednesday.

Police in Albany are still looking for witnesses who may have been in the area shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Police ask anyone with information to call the Albany Police Department at 510-525-7300.

This story will be updated if additional information becomes available.