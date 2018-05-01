Neighborhood group sues UC Berkeley over increased student enrollment (Daily Cal)
Mary Kay Lacey to run for District 8 council seat (Daily Cal)
Itamar Moses, BHS grad, nominated for Tony for ‘The Band’s Visit” (Broadway World)
All you need to know for Round 2 of the CRISPR patent fight (Stat)
Roger Byrne, Cal professor, pollen expert, dies at 78 (Patch)
Cafe Réveille opens on Fourth Street with a splash of pink (Eater SF)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.01.18
