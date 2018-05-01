After 40 years without a full-scale grocery store, West Oakland to welcome Community Foods Market (Nosh)
First Look: James Beard semifinalist Reem Assil’s Dyafa in Oakland (East Bay Times)
McDonald’s pushed to ban plastic straws in the United States (East Bay Times)
Another short salmon season means skimpy year, high prices (SFGate)
Penelope Bar & Lounge’s better-for-you cocktail is ahead of the curve (Oakland Magazine)
Nyum Bai puts banana blossoms into a salad (Oakland Magazine)
The Nosh Wire: 05.01.18
