The hedge firm that decimated the East Bay Times makes huge profits (Nieman Lab)
Rashi Kesarwani to run for District 1 council seat (Daily Cal)
UC stands out among top schools when it comes to serving poor students (Atlantic)
A’s manager Bob Melvin puts his home on the market for $3.5M (Realtor)
A conversation with VR pioneer Jaron Lanier on where Silicon Valley went wrong (NY Magazine)
Video: Sonic teams up with artist Bud Snow to put art at North Berkeley BART (YouTube)
Berkeley student food collective is more than a grocery store (Bravo Your City)
Cal student government debates defunding Collge Republicans (Washington Ex)
UC Botanical Garden holds spring plant sale (Daily Cal)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.02.18
