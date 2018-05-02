Bites: Café Réveille opens in Berkeley, Thai restaurant to take over Toot Sweets spot, La Marcha’s new wine shop (Nosh)
dosa by DOSA redefines the fast-casual restaurant with sleek design, bountiful menu (East Bay Express)
First Bite: Bottletaps keeps beer fun (Diablo)
Uptown Oakland scores new sports bar from team behind SF Athletic Club (Eater)
Cafe Réveille opens in Berkeley With a splash of pink (Eater)
Oakland Eats: Lady Esther’s seeks new home, 2 new Temescal spots, more (Hoodline)
Berkeley Bowl gets its own veggie-centric — and gorgeous! — cookbook (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 05.02.18
