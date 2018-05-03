Berkeley Patients Group spends almost $80K lobbying Sacramento politicians (CalMatters)
UC Berkeley panel blasts motives of conservative speakers (Politico)
Margo Schueler to run for District 1 council seat on an infrastructure platform (Daily Cal)
Berkeley Emergency Storm Shelter to stay open until June 30 (Daily Cal)
Peeping Tom suspect arrested in Berkeley (Mercury News)
Berkeley considers a fee for disposable food packaging (East Bay Times)
Side by side: graduating twins stick together for success (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.03.18
Berkeley Patients Group spends almost $80K lobbying Sacramento politicians (CalMatters)