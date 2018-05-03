The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of May 4-6

HIP HOP IN THE PARK People’s Park could give way to student housing in the coming years, but for now it’s still home to the reportedly “longest running hip hop concert in Northern California.” Saturday marks the 22nd annual Hip Hop in the Park festival, hosted by Students for Hip Hop at Cal and open to everyone. Planet Asia, One Be Lo, Mani Draper, Hmza and Jaji Preme are headlining the free show, which organizers describe as family-friendly. There’s a kids’ tent, along with food trucks, dancers, DJs and vendors. Speaking of Berkeley hip-hop, our own “Based God” Lil B will be presenting photography at the Berkeley Art Museum at the same time, but that event is unsurprisingly sold out. Saturday, May 5, 12-5 p.m., People’s Park, 2556 Haste St.

REPAIR CAFE Has dust built up in your living room ever since the vacuum cleaner fell apart? Don’t have any graduation pictures to show Grandma because the camera conked out — and so did the tripod? Are your roommates getting on your case for all the loud music but, well, what are you supposed to do with broken headphones? Sorry, no more excuses to avoid chores and considerate behavior. At the Repair Café, hosted by Culture of Repair with the Berkeley Ecology Center and City Councilwoman Sophie Hahn, residents can bring in a broken object and learn from volunteers how to fix it on the spot. Last time, over 30 items were fixed. There’s a list of dos and don’ts online, where participants can register ahead of time. Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Historic Fellowship Hall, BFUU, 1924 Cedar St.

PRIDE PROM It’s prom season! Maybe the mere thought gives you chills, or maybe you’re in the middle of handcrafting a corsage. Pride Prom, at the Gilman, is meant to be a more inclusive version of the age-old event, for LGBTQ teens and everyone else of all ages. On the lineup: A.W., the Total Bettys, the Homobiles, Polythene Pam and Little Debbie & the Crusaders. Planned Parenthood will have an informational booth. If you wear prom clothing, it’s $5, plus a $2 membership. If you dare to show up in your “street clothes,” be prepared to spend $10. Saturday, May 5, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m., 924 Gilman St.

FREE COMIC BOOKS Saturday is international Free Comic Book Day, and they really mean it. At least two Berkeley comic stores are handing out totally free comic books — no catch — and hosting in-store events to celebrate. The Escapist, at 3090 Claremont Ave., actually always has free comic books, but on Saturday they will also have a big sale and a book-signing. Nick Dragotta (East of West, Fantastic Four), Justin Greenwood (Hamilton, Stumptown), and Ramon Villalobos (Nighthawk, E for Extinction) will all be there. Fantastic Comics, at 2026 Shattuck Ave., will be handing out whole bags of free comics. There will also be a one-day sale and cosplay photo opportunities there.

PETE SEEGER SINGALONG If you’ve grown tired of simply listening to music over the weekend, you can finish it off by making your own. The San Francisco Folk Music Club is leading a Pete Seeger singalong Sunday at the Freight & Salvage, in honor of the venue’s 50th anniversary. The event is free with a reservation. Sunday, May 6, 1 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St.

