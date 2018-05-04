Authorities: Man who masturbated outside woman’s window now charged

A 24-year-old man, on probation in a sex crime case, is facing new charges after he reportedly was discovered masturbating while looking into a woman’s window near the UC Berkeley campus early Tuesday, authorities say.

A woman told police she looked outside at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday to see “a man peeking into her window from the porch of their building while masturbating,” the Berkeley Police Department said in a Nixle alert this week.

Police identified that man, in the Nixle alert, as Daniel Ramos-Mora, and said he is homeless. Tuesday, officers had stopped him near the crime scene because he matched the description the woman gave, said police. BPD said the woman then identified Ramos-Mora as the person she had seen outside her home. Police arrested him on suspicion of lewd conduct, peeping and a probation violation.

Ramos-Mora had been placed on probation after he was arrested in Berkeley last year and charged with several felony sex crimes on Telegraph Avenue, according to online court records.

BPD did not include the location of Tuesday’s incident in the Nixle alert, but the department’s online calls for service log identified it as a disturbance, and disorderly conduct, in the 2200 block of Prospect Street, near UC Berkeley’s Memorial Stadium and Panoramic Way.

Online jail records indicate Ramos-Mora has been charged with two misdemeanors — engaging in lewd conduct, as well as one listed only as “peeking.” He remains in custody on $15,000 bail and is set for an unidentified type of hearing May 11.

As for the 2017 sexual assault case, BPD said at the time it took place after Ramos-Mora and a woman walked out of People’s Park. Both had ties to the park, authorities said last year.

According to court papers, Ramos-Mora slapped the woman’s buttocks as they walked, and told her repeatedly she was beautiful. When she tried to walk away from him, he kept trying to touch her, while paying her “several compliments,” police said.

When they got to Telegraph Avenue, Ramos-Mora “became aggressive” and slapped the woman’s buttocks again, police said. He grabbed her face and pushed her against the windows of a bar as she told him to stop, according to police. He pulled down the woman’s dress, then proceeded to sexually assault her with his mouth and fingers despite her continued protestations.

Ramos-Mora was charged with three felonies in that case: sexual penetration with a foreign object, assault with the intent to commit a sex crime, and false imprisonment by violence. Ultimately, however, he took a plea deal in connection with the third charge, and the other two charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to a year in county jail and five years of probation.

Ramos-Mora has no other criminal cases listed in Alameda County, according to Superior Court records online.