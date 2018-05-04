Berkeley has Bay Area’s lowest rents, says new report (Curbed SF)
Blockchain municipal bond plan inches forward with council vote (Bloomberg)
Mary Behm-Steinberg to run for District 1 council seat (Daily Cal)
UC workers protest increasing cost of living; ask for rent freeze (Daily Cal)
Berkeley may cancel contracts with companies that track immigration data (Bloomberg)
Berkeley Bowl gets its own veggie-centric cookbook (Mercury News)
Fox News takes issue with conclusions of a report on violence at Cal (Fox)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.04.18
