Sen. Kamala Harris pulls out of Cal commencement because of an ongoing labor dispute (The Hill)
Students to face as much as $1K in fines for the trash they leave outside on move-out day (Daily Cal)
New medical center to have urgent care (East Bay Times)
Video: State Sen Nancy Skinner introduces a bill to ease construction of granny units
Top graduating senior champions biodiversity (UCB News)
Meet the 2018 University Medal runners-up (UCB News)
The Berkeley Wire: 05.07.18
