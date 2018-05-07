How a metal band became a new West Oakland brewery called Ghost Town (Nosh)
Marshawn Lynch moves forward on new Emeryville restaurant, Rob Ben’s (SFGate)
Jailhouse interview: Bay Area chef talks about robbing an Orinda bank (East Bay Times)
Oakland Eats: Old Brooklyn Bagels shutters, Roam Artisan Burgers opening, more (Hoodline)
Best to-go options (Oakland Magazine)
Alameda does old school (Oakland Magazine)
Soul food superstar Tanya Holland (Diablo)
The Nosh Wire: 05.07.18
How a metal band became a new West Oakland brewery called Ghost Town (Nosh)