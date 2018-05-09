Berkeley police searching for at-risk woman

Berkeley police are looking for Christine Jama, 66, described as an at-risk missing person.

Jama was last seen around the 2400 block of Parker Street, according to a Nixle alert sent out at 3:36 p.m. She is white and described as “medium build” and 5 foot 2. Her hair is medium-length and red with blonde streaks.

“She was last seen wearing purple glasses, a brown pullover shirt with horizontal black stripes, white [Levi’s] pants, brown boots and a blue purse,” the Nixle said.

The Nixle included a photo of part of Jama’s face.

BPD has asked that anyone who sees Jama call (510) 981-5900.