Bites: Athletic Club Oakland brings posh sports bar to Uptown, Roam Artisan Burgers opens Friday (Nosh)
Temescal’s new all-day spot will cover coffee to cocktails (Eater)
KC’s BBQ Is Back Up and Running at a New Location in Berkeley (Eater)
Big changes are coming to Brown Sugar Kitchen (Eater)
Smoke meat, poutine, and latkes at Augie’s Montreal Deli (East Bay Express)
Beermaker, wife realize dream at Albany’s Ocean View Brew Works (East Bay Times)
The Nosh Wire: 05.09.18
