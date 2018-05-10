Berkeley Public Schools Luncheon is Friday: A chance to give back and enjoy one’s community

On Friday, the organization that raises and gives the most money directly to teachers and programs in every Berkeley public school is holding its biggest annual fundraiser, a lunch by the bay that is also, traditionally, a celebratory and heartwarming “all-of-Berkeley” community gathering.

The Berkeley Public Schools Fund will also be marking its 35th anniversary at this year’s Spring Luncheon on May 11 — which kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs to 1:30 p.m. at Hs Lordships restaurant on the Berkeley Marina.

The theme for the 2018 luncheon is Rising Voices, Rising Leaders, recognizing students who have demonstrated remarkable leadership in their school communities and the teachers who inspire them. (Last year’s theme was Be A Scientist, and honored, among others, Longfellow Middle School science teacher Matt Hinckley as a distinguished educator.)

The Schools Fund invests directly in teachers’ ideas and creativity with classroom grants, strategic impact grants and teacher summer fellowships.

In the last academic year the fund invested over $800,000 in direct grants and program support for every BUSD school.

Learn more about the Berkeley Public Schools Fund and the luncheon on Friday at the fund’s website.

