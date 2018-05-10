The Bird in Berkeley to celebrate its opening by giving away 800 fried chicken sandwiches

Nosh just got new details about The Bird, the fried chicken sandwich spot that we reported was opening its second location in the former The Melt location on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley.

The new Berkeley shop will open next week on May 15 with a limited menu and limited hours. Starting at 11 a.m., it will give away 200 of its fried chicken sandwiches per day to the first 200 people in line on Tuesday, May 15 through Friday, May 18, for a total of 800 free sandwiches. In addition, those who get a free sandwich will be entered to win two free tickets to Outside Lands.

The following week, starting on May 21, The Bird will be open during normal hours with its full menu (sorry, no more freebies), for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Wednesday; 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday through Friday; 9-11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (closed on Sunday).

The Berkeley menu mirrors the San Francisco menu, except for now, the Telegraph Ave. location does not yet offer beer (but will soon, as well as wine). Aside from its signature chicken sandwich — made with free-range chicken in a berbere spice blend and topped with a celery apple slaw, mayo and pickles — The Bird also offers a chicken biscuit and housemade apple fritters (for breakfast), a salad you can get with or without fried chicken, hot wings, curly and loaded fries and its own homemade version of the Choco Taco.

The Bird is run by Back of the House restaurant group, founded by Adriano Paganini, which also is responsible for Super Duper, Delarosa, Beretta, Uno Dos Tacos and several other San Francisco restaurants. Chef Blair Warsham (who once worked at The Restaurant at Meadowood) developed the menu for The Bird when it opened its original SOMA location in San Francisco in 2016.

The Bird will be at 2400 Telegraph Ave. (at Channing), Berkeley