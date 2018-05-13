Man injured in West Berkeley shooting Sunday

A 27-year-old Berkeley man was injured in a shooting Sunday morning in West Berkeley, but police say he is expected to survive.

Lt. Peter Hong of the Berkeley Police Department said calls of gunfire came in to BPD at 9:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Eighth Street, near Dwight Way. Officers who responded found a parked car that had been damaged by gunfire on the block.

One block west, on Seventh Street, police found a 27-year-old Berkeley man with serious injuries who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, Hong said.

Police are investigating whether Sunday morning’s shooting in West Berkeley has any ties to Saturday night’s shooting in South Berkeley. The investigation is ongoing.

Police were called to the same West Berkeley neighborhood in March for a shooting that damaged a car tire. They were also called to the area last July, to Bancroft Way and Seventh Street, after the occupants of one vehicle shot at someone in another vehicle. No injuries were reported in that incident.

There has only been one shooting in Berkeley so far this year where someone was reported to have been injured. That incident took place earlier this month in the 1600 block of Russell Street. The victim was expected to survive, authorities said at that time.

There were also reports of gunfire in Berkeley in January and February, but no victims were found.

The shooting Saturday night in South Berkeley that caused no reported injuries but resulted in three gun-related arrests.

Other incidents of gunfire in Berkeley in 2018 have taken place in South Berkeley near San Pablo Park and on Russell Street east of Sacramento.